A New Dawn: US and Venezuela Eye Diplomatic Revival

The United States and Venezuela are taking steps toward re-establishing diplomatic relations, as announced by both governments on Friday. A delegation from the Trump administration arrived in Venezuela to assess the possibility of reopening the US Embassy in Caracas, according to a spokesperson from the State Department.

Venezuela confirmed the US delegation's visit and announced plans to send its own delegation to the United States, though no exact timeline was provided. The initiative marks a significant move towards renewing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

A statement from the Venezuelan government, led by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, emphasized efforts to explore diplomatic avenues aimed at reinstating embassies in each nation. This diplomatic engagement signals a potential thaw in bilateral relations.