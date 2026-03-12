U.S.-Russia Delegations Discuss Future Relations in Florida

In a diplomatic encounter, a Russian delegation headed by Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for President Vladimir Putin, convened with a U.S. delegation in Florida on Wednesday.

The meeting, characterized as productive, involved a wide range of discussions, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Both teams have committed to maintaining dialogue moving forward.

Dmitriev expressed gratitude to the meeting's hosts, including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner—son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump—and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum, for facilitating the discussions.

