U.S.-Russia Delegations Discuss Future Relations in Florida
A Russian delegation, led by President Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, met with a U.S. team in Florida. The discussions included a variety of topics, and both parties agreed to maintain contact. Dmitriev thanked the hosts for facilitating a productive meeting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 06:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 06:18 IST
In a diplomatic encounter, a Russian delegation headed by Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for President Vladimir Putin, convened with a U.S. delegation in Florida on Wednesday.
The meeting, characterized as productive, involved a wide range of discussions, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Both teams have committed to maintaining dialogue moving forward.
Dmitriev expressed gratitude to the meeting's hosts, including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner—son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump—and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum, for facilitating the discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- U.S.
- Florida
- diplomacy
- Kirill Dmitriev
- Steve Witkoff
- Jared Kushner
- Josh Gruenbaum
- Putin
- Trump