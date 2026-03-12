Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Delegations Discuss Future Relations in Florida

A Russian delegation, led by President Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, met with a U.S. team in Florida. The discussions included a variety of topics, and both parties agreed to maintain contact. Dmitriev thanked the hosts for facilitating a productive meeting.

Updated: 12-03-2026 06:18 IST
U.S.-Russia Delegations Discuss Future Relations in Florida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic encounter, a Russian delegation headed by Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy for President Vladimir Putin, convened with a U.S. delegation in Florida on Wednesday.

The meeting, characterized as productive, involved a wide range of discussions, according to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. Both teams have committed to maintaining dialogue moving forward.

Dmitriev expressed gratitude to the meeting's hosts, including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner—son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump—and White House adviser Josh Gruenbaum, for facilitating the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

