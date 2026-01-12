Left Menu

Currency Shakeup: Swiss Franc and Euro Surge Amid U.S. Political Tensions

The Swiss franc and euro gained against the dollar post-threat of criminal indictment against Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This led to concerns over the dollar's safe-haven status, causing fluctuations in currency markets and impacting U.S. Treasury yields. The geopolitical landscape remains volatile amid pending U.S. economic data releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss franc and euro experienced a notable rise against the U.S. dollar following a threat of criminal indictment against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This development has sparked worries about the dollar's safe-haven standing amidst heightened political drama in Washington.

The dollar index, which evaluates the dollar's strength relative to six other currencies, dipped 0.35% to 98.78, interrupting its five-day winning streak. Simultaneously, gold prices soared to unprecedented levels. Economists believe that if the White House gains influence over monetary policy, it could fundamentally alter the central bank's reaction function in the long haul.

Despite the political turbulence, Treasury yields surged, with notable impacts on long-term maturity bonds. Analysts speculate that the Federal Open Market Committee might adopt a more aggressive stance to uphold its autonomy if conflicts over Fed independence persist. The market remains on edge as vital economic indicators and a Supreme Court ruling loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

