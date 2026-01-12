Iran's Leadership in Crisis: Protests Challenge the Theocracy

Iran is experiencing its most significant protests in recent years, posing a substantial challenge to the Islamic theocracy that governs the nation.

The protests highlight the weakening of Iran's leadership amidst internal dissent and external pressures, primarily from the US and Israel, as well as economic struggles.

International sanctions and isolation continue to adversely affect Iran's economy, fueling public discontent and further destabilizing the already fragile regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)