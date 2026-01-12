Left Menu

Iran's Leadership in Crisis: Protests Challenge the Theocracy

Iran faces its largest protests in years, challenging the Islamic theocracy. The leadership is weakened due to internal dissent and external conflicts, particularly with the US and Israel. Economic struggles exacerbate discontent as international sanctions and isolation take a toll.

Iran is experiencing its most significant protests in recent years, posing a substantial challenge to the Islamic theocracy that governs the nation.

The protests highlight the weakening of Iran's leadership amidst internal dissent and external pressures, primarily from the US and Israel, as well as economic struggles.

International sanctions and isolation continue to adversely affect Iran's economy, fueling public discontent and further destabilizing the already fragile regime.

