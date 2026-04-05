YouTuber Accused of Flag Desecration Faces FIR
A 25-year-old YouTuber, Sanjay Yadav, is facing serious allegations after uploading a video in which the national flag was desecrated. An FIR has been lodged against him following a complaint from a police official, leading to an investigation under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
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- India
A 25-year-old YouTuber named Sanjay Yadav is embroiled in controversy after allegedly desecrating the national flag in a video. An FIR was filed after authorities received a complaint detailing his actions online.
The complaint, registered by Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Tiwari, accuses Yadav of altering the flag's design and misusing it in a video on his channel, 'Sanjay Sultanpuri'. The video also featured another person using the flag to wipe a motorcycle.
Dhammaur Station House Officer Vipendra Kumar Verma confirmed the FIR. The case falls under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. Police raided Yadav's residence with no leads on his whereabouts as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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