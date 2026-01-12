Sheinbaum Stands Firm on Sovereignty: No U.S. Military Intervention in Mexico

In a decisive statement, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum declared that she has ruled out U.S. military intervention in Mexico to combat drug cartels. This decision came after she held a productive conversation with President Donald Trump focusing on security and drug trafficking issues.

Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of respecting national sovereignty while enhancing cooperation on key issues, including trade and investment. Her comments came as a rebuttal to Trump's earlier suggestions of possible military action to curb cartel activities within Mexican borders.

Amidst discussions on a range of topics, Sheinbaum highlighted a significant reduction in fentanyl trafficking from Mexico to the United States over the past year. She also reiterated Mexico's constitutional stance against military interventions, particularly in response to queries about Venezuela.

