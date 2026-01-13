Strengthening Ties: BJP and China's CPC Engage in Inter-Party Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic meeting, a delegation from the Communist Party of China, spearheaded by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Monday.

The discussions, led by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, centered on advancing inter-party communications between the two political giants, the BJP and the CPC, as confirmed by Vijay Chauthaiwale from BJP's foreign affairs department.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong was also present, marking a crucial engagement in fostering ties between the two nations' political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)