Strengthening Ties: BJP and China's CPC Engage in Inter-Party Dialogue
A Chinese delegation from the Communist Party, led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited India's BJP headquarters. Discussions with BJP's Arun Singh focused on enhancing inter-party communication. The meeting also included Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong, aligning strategies for mutual collaboration and diplomatic engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic meeting, a delegation from the Communist Party of China, spearheaded by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Monday.
The discussions, led by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, centered on advancing inter-party communications between the two political giants, the BJP and the CPC, as confirmed by Vijay Chauthaiwale from BJP's foreign affairs department.
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong was also present, marking a crucial engagement in fostering ties between the two nations' political entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPC
- BJP
- delegation
- Sun Haiyan
- Arun Singh
- inter-party
- communications
- China
- India
- Xu Feihong
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Iran-U.S. Communications Amid Protests
Iran-U.S. Communications Amidst Unrest: A Complex Dialogue Unfolds
AAIB suggests recording background communications of traffic controllers on duty at int'l airports
India Steps Up Global Telecom Leadership as TEC and IIT Kanpur Partner on 6G, AI and Quantum Communications