Justice Department Special Counsel Takes the Stand

Former U.S. Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about dropped criminal cases against President Donald Trump. Smith previously defended his investigation, attributing prosecution bases to Trump's actions. The committee's transcript reveals Trump's acknowledgment of losing the 2020 election privately.

Updated: 13-01-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 09:12 IST
Jack Smith, the former U.S. Justice Department special counsel, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22 regarding the criminal cases he once pursued against President Donald Trump. The cases were dropped after Trump's re-election.

Smith had previously testified in December, defending his investigation into Trump by highlighting that the prosecutions were based on Trump's own actions. His testimony came amidst efforts by Trump affiliates to undermine his probe and suggest political bias. A transcript of his testimony shows Smith revealing that Trump privately admitted losing the 2020 election.

Despite Trump's public assertions of winning the 2020 election, his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying results on January 6, 2021. Smith, whose team had indicted Trump on multiple charges, ultimately dropped the cases due to a policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

