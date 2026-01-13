India Remains Hopeful Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

In an assertion of diplomatic optimism, Congress leader Manish Tewari highlighted the enduring strength of India-Bangladesh relations, even as both nations face turbulent times. Reflecting on the pivotal role India played in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war, Tewari suggested that the deep historical ties would steer the bilateral relationship back to normalcy.

Speaking after the launch of his book, 'A World Adrift: A Parliamentarian's Perspective on The Global Power Dynamic,' Tewari stressed India's significant emotional and political investment in Bangladesh. He recalled the extraordinary steps India took during Bangladesh's struggle for independence, expressing confidence that Bangladeshis remain aware of this shared history.

Tensions have risen following the ousting of Sheikh Hasina, leading to her exile in India. In anticipation of Bangladesh's 13th National Parliamentary Election on February 12, the nation has seen alarming incidents of communal violence. India's Ministry of External Affairs has condemned attacks on minorities, urging swift action against extremist violence in the country.

