Ajit Pawar Slams Pimpri-Chinchwad Corruption Ahead of Local Polls

With the Maharashtra local body elections looming, Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has leveled biting accusations against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). He cites shocking instances of corruption within one of the state's wealthiest corporations, highlighting the alarming disconnect between available resources and public services.

Pawar, serving as the guardian minister for Pune district, points to the 'tanker mafia' as a major roadblock to adequate water supply. He also flags youth involvement in crime and unsatisfactory infrastructure, noting that around Rs 4,000 crore in bills remain unpaid, with project costs grossly inflated. These include a project for a road and software that have seen costs increase tenfold.

The NCP chief, in exclusive comments to ANI, shares his concerns about the need for clean roads and water, as well as pollution control efforts. He stresses the urgency for decisive leadership and recounts the infrastructural developments sanctioned for Pune's police. Pawar's political move to sever ties with BJP and Shiv Sena allies for the upcoming elections marks a significant shift in alliance dynamics.

