Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Slams Pimpri-Chinchwad Corruption Ahead of Local Polls

As the Maharashtra local body election campaign ends, Ajit Pawar, NCP chief, accuses Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation of deep-rooted corruption. He highlights water supply issues linked to the 'tanker mafia' and urges attention on infrastructure and youth crime. Polls are set for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:46 IST
Ajit Pawar Slams Pimpri-Chinchwad Corruption Ahead of Local Polls
Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Maharashtra local body elections looming, Ajit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has leveled biting accusations against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). He cites shocking instances of corruption within one of the state's wealthiest corporations, highlighting the alarming disconnect between available resources and public services.

Pawar, serving as the guardian minister for Pune district, points to the 'tanker mafia' as a major roadblock to adequate water supply. He also flags youth involvement in crime and unsatisfactory infrastructure, noting that around Rs 4,000 crore in bills remain unpaid, with project costs grossly inflated. These include a project for a road and software that have seen costs increase tenfold.

The NCP chief, in exclusive comments to ANI, shares his concerns about the need for clean roads and water, as well as pollution control efforts. He stresses the urgency for decisive leadership and recounts the infrastructural developments sanctioned for Pune's police. Pawar's political move to sever ties with BJP and Shiv Sena allies for the upcoming elections marks a significant shift in alliance dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti Set to Step Down Amid Strategic Transitions

 Global
2
Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

Russian Forces Launch Year’s Most Intense Missile Attack on Ukraine

 Global
3
Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

Cordial Meeting: Siddaramaiah to Meet Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru

 India
4
Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

Venus Williams' Narrow Defeat Sparks Australian Open Anticipation

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026