Left Menu

Ladakh Governor Stands Firm on Shaksgam Valley Dispute with China

Ladakh Governor Kavinder Gupta rejected China's claim over Shaksgam valley, affirming the region, part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, belongs to India. He vowed any expansionist attempts would be thwarted, criticized Pakistan's policies, and highlighted Ladakh's development and increased budgetary allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:44 IST
Ladakh Governor Stands Firm on Shaksgam Valley Dispute with China
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Governor Kavinder Gupta has unequivocally dismissed China's renewed claims over the Shaksgam valley. He affirmed that the entire region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and stressed that any expansionist strategies by China will be firmly resisted.

China reaffirmed its stance on the Shaksgam valley amidst India's strong objections, citing its infrastructure projects as 'beyond reproach.' However, Governor Gupta asserted India's enhanced capabilities compared to 1962 and confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs' active involvement.

Gupta also accused Pakistan of failing its citizens and criticized its transactions with China. He underlined Ladakh's swift development, highlighted increased budget allocations, and supported India's territorial rights. At the same time, he endorsed recent statements from Indian Army leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
2
Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

Thrilling Showdown: Mumbai Indians Clash with Gujarat Giants in WPL

 Global
3
Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

 India
4
US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 secretaries; a strong Indian delegation also expected: WEF.

US President Donald Trump to attend Davos Annual Meeting next week with 5 se...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026