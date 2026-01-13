Ladakh Governor Stands Firm on Shaksgam Valley Dispute with China

Ladakh Governor Kavinder Gupta has unequivocally dismissed China's renewed claims over the Shaksgam valley. He affirmed that the entire region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and stressed that any expansionist strategies by China will be firmly resisted.

China reaffirmed its stance on the Shaksgam valley amidst India's strong objections, citing its infrastructure projects as 'beyond reproach.' However, Governor Gupta asserted India's enhanced capabilities compared to 1962 and confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs' active involvement.

Gupta also accused Pakistan of failing its citizens and criticized its transactions with China. He underlined Ladakh's swift development, highlighted increased budget allocations, and supported India's territorial rights. At the same time, he endorsed recent statements from Indian Army leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)