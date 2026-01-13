Maharashtra Prepares for February Zilla Parishad Elections

Maharashtra is set to hold elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis on February 5, with the counting process slated for February 7, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). This announcement comes after the Supreme Court extended the deadline for local body elections by two weeks.

At a press conference, SEC Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare detailed the election schedule. Nominations will be accepted until January 18, with the final candidate list published on January 22. The voter list, as prepared on July 1, 2025, will remain unchanged for these elections.

Special provisions are planned for senior citizens and those with disabilities to ensure accessibility at the polls. Thousands of election officers have been appointed to maintain the process's integrity, and stringent measures will be implemented to uphold the Model Code of Conduct.