Left Menu

Maharashtra Prepares for February Zilla Parishad Elections

Maharashtra is gearing up for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections scheduled for February. The State Election Commission has announced the timeline for nominations, voting, and vote counting. Special facilities will be provided for senior citizens and others. Election regulations and administrative arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:29 IST
Maharashtra Prepares for February Zilla Parishad Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to hold elections for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis on February 5, with the counting process slated for February 7, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). This announcement comes after the Supreme Court extended the deadline for local body elections by two weeks.

At a press conference, SEC Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare detailed the election schedule. Nominations will be accepted until January 18, with the final candidate list published on January 22. The voter list, as prepared on July 1, 2025, will remain unchanged for these elections.

Special provisions are planned for senior citizens and those with disabilities to ensure accessibility at the polls. Thousands of election officers have been appointed to maintain the process's integrity, and stringent measures will be implemented to uphold the Model Code of Conduct.

TRENDING

1
Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

Spain Tightens Reins on AI Deepfakes with New Legislation

 Spain
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested

 India
3
Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

 Germany
4
Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

Venezuela Resumes Crude Exports Amid U.S. Embargo Easing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026