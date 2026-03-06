Election Turmoil: West Bengal's Voting Rights Under Scrutiny Amid Backlogs

The issue of voting rights in West Bengal is under intense scrutiny as a massive backlog in adjudicating electoral cases raises concerns of potential disenfranchisement before the looming assembly polls.

Nearly 54 lakh cases continue to languish, awaiting scrutiny, despite efforts to accelerate the process with additional judicial officers. The situation has prompted speculation about the possible postponement of elections and imposition of President's rule due to unresolved issues with voter lists.

With political skirmishes intensifying, observers are keenly watching judicial decisions and Electoral Commission actions, particularly as the tenure of the current government runs out before all electoral discrepancies can be resolved.

