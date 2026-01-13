Maharashtra Civic Polls: BJP's Unyielding Pursuit Amid Political Crossfire
Maharashtra's civic polls campaigning concluded with CM Fadnavis emphasizing support for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Despite criticism from NCP's Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis maintained political composure, highlighting BJP's aim to collaborate with opposition parties. He dismissed rumors of NCP mergers, focusing on the party's strategy in crucial municipal elections.
- Country:
- India
As campaigning wrapped up for elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confidently asserted the state's support for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, signaling a robust electoral strategy.
Despite Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of the NCP criticizing the BJP, Fadnavis chose restraint, underscoring the BJP's openness to collaborate with opposition parties even while contesting separately in key areas like Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Fadnavis refrained from speculating about a merger among NCP factions, arguing it's premature amid ongoing contestation in most municipalities. He redirected focus to the BJP's broader strategy, dismissing claims from political opponents, including the MNS and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- civic polls
- BJP
- Mahayuti
- Devendra Fadnavis
- NCP
- Ajit Pawar
- elections
- Pune
- Pimpri-Chinchwad
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Hits Back at Ajit Pawar's Corruption Allegations Amid Political Rift in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar Slams Pimpri-Chinchwad Corruption Ahead of Local Polls
Maharashtra's Political Chessboard: Ajit Pawar Decodes Local Poll Alliances
No one can dare to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally for BMC polls.
NCP Breaks Away for Thane Elections Amid Seat Allocation Disputes