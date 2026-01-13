Left Menu

Nepali Congress Faces Possible Split Ahead of Pivotal Election

The Nepali Congress is experiencing internal strife as a dissident faction pushes for leadership elections before the national polls. Despite Sher Bahadur Deuba's disapproval, general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma move forward with a Special General Convention. A party split looms with significant implications for its future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:03 IST
Nepali Congress Faces Possible Split Ahead of Pivotal Election
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Nepali Congress is teetering on the edge of division just weeks before the pivotal March 5 general election. Internal tensions have escalated as a dissident faction, led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, defies the party's president and former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba by announcing an election schedule to choose a new leader.

Continuing their Special General Convention into its third day, the faction is determined to address demands from Gen Z youths and rejuvenate the party organization prior to the election. This move directly conflicts with Deuba's faction, which insists that the regular 15th general convention be held after the national polls in May.

With the election committee finalizing the voters and candidates lists, the dissidents, who claim 66 percent support among delegates, are poised to challenge the current leadership. Legal experts affirm that any new executive body elected could legally replace Deuba, setting the stage for a political sea-change within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global
2
Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags

 United States
3
Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

Record U.S. Budget Deficit: December Trends and Insights

 United States
4
U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

U.S. Government's $1 Billion Bet on L3Harris: A New Era for Rocket Motors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026