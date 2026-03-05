Gagan Thapa's Vision for Change Amidst Nepal's 2026 Elections

Nepali Congress President and Prime Ministerial candidate, Gagan Thapa, participated in the 2026 General Elections by casting his vote at Kathmandu's Maiti Devi Mandir polling station. Following his ballot, he expressed upbeat views on his party's prospects and emphasized the critical need for steady governance in Nepal.

Thapa remarked, 'I'm quite excited, and I'm hoping for the best for my party. Nepal, at this point in time, needs very mature leadership, experienced as well as one that has an appetite for change.' The strategic decision that led him to contest from Sarlahi-4 instead of his former Kathmandu-4 constituency signifies his commitment to change and new perspectives.

Highlighting his forward-looking vision, he remarked, 'I have this appetite for change. I have a dream for change. But at the same time, I know our strengths, and I also know the limitations of Nepal as a nation-state.' Thapa stressed the significance of understanding Nepal's geopolitical and social dynamics within its diverse framework.

He addressed national stability concerns, promising to uphold a democratic environment, referencing past civil disturbances with, 'We will not allow anything like September 8 or 9 to happen.' The high-stakes election process is spread across all 77 districts in one phase.

The Kathmandu Post reports 18,903,689 eligible voters participating to elect the 275 House of Representatives members. Youth demographics are notably influential, with 52% of voters aged 18 to 40. The election showcases 6,541 candidates, competing through various systems.

In the first-past-the-post contest, 3,406 candidates, including 1,143 independents, seek 165 seats. The proportional representation system offers 110 seats with 63 parties presenting 3,135 candidates. The Election Commission has set up 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 stations, with 341,113 security personnel ensuring orderly voting.

This includes 149,000 temporary 'election police' hired specifically for the election. The Commission also assured results promptly, with first-past-the-post outcomes expected within 24 hours post-counting.