Gagan Thapa's Vision for Change: Nepal Votes in Landmark 2026 Elections

Nepali Congress leader Gagan Thapa, a prime ministerial candidate, has cast his vote in the 2026 elections, expressing hope for his party's success. Thapa, who shifted constituencies, emphasizes mature leadership and the need for change in Nepal's governmental landscape, amid a significant voter demographic shift towards younger generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:39 IST
Nepali Congress President and prime ministerial candidate Gagan Thapa speaks to ANI after casting his vote at the Maiti Devi Mandir polling station in Kathmandu during the 2026 general elections. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a pivotal moment for Nepali politics, Nepali Congress (NC) President and prime ministerial hopeful Gagan Thapa participated in the 2026 General Elections, casting his vote at Kathmandu's Maiti Devi Mandir polling station. Thapa expressed confidence in his party's performance, emphasizing the urgent need for stable governance in his post-vote remarks to ANI.

Thapa, who transitioned his constituency from Kathmandu-4 to Sarlahi-4, is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives. Highlighting his vision for Nepal, he underscored the necessity for leadership that balances experience and a desire for change. Thapa stressed understanding Nepal's complex geopolitical and social dynamics to foster effective governance.

Emphasizing democratic commitment, Thapa addressed concerns about national stability following past civil disturbances. The election, conducted in a single phase across 77 districts, involves over 18.9 million eligible voters. The electorate shows a youthful tilt, with 52% aged between 18 and 40. The Election Commission has ensured robust security, deploying 341,113 personnel, including 149,000 temporary police, to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

