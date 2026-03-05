Gagan Thapa's Vision for Change: Nepal Votes in Landmark 2026 Elections

In a pivotal moment for Nepali politics, Nepali Congress (NC) President and prime ministerial hopeful Gagan Thapa participated in the 2026 General Elections, casting his vote at Kathmandu's Maiti Devi Mandir polling station. Thapa expressed confidence in his party's performance, emphasizing the urgent need for stable governance in his post-vote remarks to ANI.

Thapa, who transitioned his constituency from Kathmandu-4 to Sarlahi-4, is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives. Highlighting his vision for Nepal, he underscored the necessity for leadership that balances experience and a desire for change. Thapa stressed understanding Nepal's complex geopolitical and social dynamics to foster effective governance.

Emphasizing democratic commitment, Thapa addressed concerns about national stability following past civil disturbances. The election, conducted in a single phase across 77 districts, involves over 18.9 million eligible voters. The electorate shows a youthful tilt, with 52% aged between 18 and 40. The Election Commission has ensured robust security, deploying 341,113 personnel, including 149,000 temporary police, to maintain order.

