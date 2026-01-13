Left Menu

Scott Adams, Creator of 'Dilbert,' Passes Away at 68

Scott Adams, the creator of the famed 'Dilbert' comic strip, died at 68 due to metastatic prostate cancer. He was known for his support of President Trump, as well as controversy following a racist rant. Despite his fall from grace, Adams' work left a lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:43 IST
Scott Adams

Scott Adams, celebrated creator of the iconic 'Dilbert' comic strip, died on Tuesday at the age of 68. His passing was confirmed by his former wife, Shelly Miles, through an online livestream, where she shared a final message from Adams.

Adams gained fame with his comic strip satirizing corporate life. Despite his success, his career faced setbacks, notably after a racist rant led to its removal from many newspapers. Known for his support of President Donald Trump, Adams drew both admiration and criticism.

First announcing his battle with metastatic prostate cancer in 2025, Adams publicly sought intervention from Trump for advanced cancer treatment. Trump's acknowledgment of Adams on Truth Social highlighted the cartoonist's influence and struggle with the disease. Elon Musk defended Adams in controversies, attributing media bias to the fallout he experienced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

