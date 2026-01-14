Supreme Court's Pivotal Day: Tariffs, Trade, and Presidential Powers

The United States Supreme Court is set to deliver decisions on Wednesday, concerning critical legal disputes, notably examining the validity of President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

Scheduled for release around 10 a.m. ET, the rulings could address pending cases, including one evaluating the president's invocation of emergency powers. This move, aimed at correcting trade imbalances, has been contended by businesses and several U.S. states.

The court's determinations will significantly influence the global economy, as justices from both political spectrums have expressed skepticism over the broad use of such tariffs. Other significant cases await verdicts, covering topics from voting rights to campaign finance limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)