India Moves to Unclog Global Trade Routes Amid Middle East Conflict

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal announced efforts to address halted cargo shipments, a result of disrupted global trade routes amid Middle Eastern conflicts. Speaking on Friday, he declared ongoing talks with the shipping ministry and industry leaders to seek prompt solutions.

The disruptions have significantly impacted exporters, particularly with rising insurance and shipping costs. As a result, India aims to discover efficient ways to lighten this financial load on national export activities.

Goyal's discussions suggest potential policy adaptations to mitigate the negative economic effects while maintaining the flow of trade during these turbulent times.

