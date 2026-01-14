Left Menu

Massive Electoral Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: AAP Demands Probe

The Aam Aadmi Party claims over 4.5 crore names were removed from Uttar Pradesh's voter list within a month, alleging electoral manipulation. AAP seeks a Supreme Court probe, accusing the state government of orchestrating the largest electoral fraud in UP's history. They argue this undermines democracy and constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:35 IST
Massive Electoral Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: AAP Demands Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating a massive electoral fraud, claiming that over 4.5 crore names have been removed from the state's voter list in just a month. The allegations were made by senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

According to Singh, the voter count plummeted from 17 crore in December 2025 to 12.55 crore following a controversial revision, which purportedly erased millions of voters. He asserted that this move represents a direct assault on democracy and the Constitution, demanding intervention from the Supreme Court to investigate.

The AAP further alleged that the ruling BJP manipulated voter data, adding artificial votes from other states and removing opposition supporters. Singh called for transparency from the Election Commission, highlighting concerns over 46 lakh supposedly deceased voters and 25 lakh duplicates. A Supreme Court probe and parliamentary discussion have been urged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
2
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

 Global
4
Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

Global Markets on the Brink: Stocks Soar Amid Complex Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026