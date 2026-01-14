Massive Electoral Fraud in Uttar Pradesh: AAP Demands Probe

In a shocking revelation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating a massive electoral fraud, claiming that over 4.5 crore names have been removed from the state's voter list in just a month. The allegations were made by senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

According to Singh, the voter count plummeted from 17 crore in December 2025 to 12.55 crore following a controversial revision, which purportedly erased millions of voters. He asserted that this move represents a direct assault on democracy and the Constitution, demanding intervention from the Supreme Court to investigate.

The AAP further alleged that the ruling BJP manipulated voter data, adding artificial votes from other states and removing opposition supporters. Singh called for transparency from the Election Commission, highlighting concerns over 46 lakh supposedly deceased voters and 25 lakh duplicates. A Supreme Court probe and parliamentary discussion have been urged.

(With inputs from agencies.)