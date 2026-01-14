Political Storm Brews at Punjab's Maghi Mela

The political landscape of Punjab took center stage during the Maghi Mela at Sri Muktsar Sahib, as parties criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's governance. BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders accused the AAP of failing on promises related to improving the state's socio-economic conditions, such as controlling drug issues and enhancing law and order.

During separate gatherings, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced future plans, appealing to Punjabis for support in upcoming elections, promising pro-farmer and pro-youth policies. Haryana's CM, Nayab Singh Saini, and BJP leaders echoed similar sentiments on Punjab's pressing challenges and unresolved issues.

Notably, the Congress refrained from holding any rallies, adhering to past requests for non-political conferences on religious occasions. This stance was highlighted by Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, questioning the appropriateness of political activities during Maghi Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)