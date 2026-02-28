Rahul Gandhi Calls for Unity in Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Elections

At a rally in Punjab's Malwa region, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, underscored the importance of teamwork within the Congress Party, particularly amid internal conflicts among Punjab Congress leaders.

Highlighting the party's strategic priorities ahead of the 2027 state elections, Gandhi declared that no single leader can overshadow the party. He urged leaders to embrace team spirit, warning that those failing to do so would be relegated to the reserves.

The event, attended by key leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, marked a significant move as the party seeks to regain control from AAP. Gandhi also lauded Punjab's contributions to India, expressing unconditional support for its people.