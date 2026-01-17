Left Menu

Shiv Sena Faces Setback: Internal Strife and Defections Highlight Loss

Following the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s poor performance in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal elections, internal disputes surface as Chandrakant Khaire blames Ambadas Danve for mishandling the campaign. The party struggled against financially robust rivals, securing only six positions. Conflict and defections have weakened the party's stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:55 IST
Shiv Sena Faces Setback: Internal Strife and Defections Highlight Loss
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a significant defeat in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation elections, leading to internal unrest. Veteran leader Chandrakant Khaire criticized fellow party member Ambadas Danve for his lack of coordination with party workers amid ongoing defections.

The party contested 97 of 115 city wards, securing only six seats. Khaire expressed frustration, noting the loss of the party's once-dominant position due to defections and a shortage of manpower. He also highlighted their challenges against financially stronger opposition, involving the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Khaire cited Danve's absence during crucial campaign days and opposed the inclusion of former Mayor Rashid Mamu in the party. The BJP won 57 seats, while AIMIM captured 33, overshadowing Shiv Sena's efforts despite honest campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026