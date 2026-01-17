Shiv Sena Faces Setback: Internal Strife and Defections Highlight Loss

The Shiv Sena (UBT) suffered a significant defeat in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation elections, leading to internal unrest. Veteran leader Chandrakant Khaire criticized fellow party member Ambadas Danve for his lack of coordination with party workers amid ongoing defections.

The party contested 97 of 115 city wards, securing only six seats. Khaire expressed frustration, noting the loss of the party's once-dominant position due to defections and a shortage of manpower. He also highlighted their challenges against financially stronger opposition, involving the BJP and Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Khaire cited Danve's absence during crucial campaign days and opposed the inclusion of former Mayor Rashid Mamu in the party. The BJP won 57 seats, while AIMIM captured 33, overshadowing Shiv Sena's efforts despite honest campaigning.

(With inputs from agencies.)