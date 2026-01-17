Shiv Sena Moves Corporators to Hotel Amid Mumbai Mayor Race
The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is relocating its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in a strategic move as the competition to elect the Mumbai mayor intensifies. The BJP needs Shinde's support to secure the mayoral election. The Shiv Sena, UBT, and BJP hold significant sway in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the recent polls.
In a strategic maneuver, the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has relocated its newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel. This move comes amidst escalating tensions in the race to appoint the next Mumbai mayor, with the party securing 29 seats in the recent civic polls.
The decision to move the corporators to a hotel in Bandra aims to provide them a refreshing break after the election fatigue, said a senior party leader. While the duration of their stay is unspecified, another party representative mentioned the need for an orientation for these elected members.
The political maneuvering intensifies as Shiv Sena's 28 corporators become pivotal to the BJP's ambition of electing their inaugural mayor in the city. Current results show the BJP with 89 seats, while rivals Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS secured 65 and 6 seats respectively, heightening the stakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
