Mumbai Civic Polls: Congress Faces Turbulence Amidst Electoral Setback

Following a historic low in the Mumbai civic polls, demands for resignation surface against Congress city unit president Varsha Gaikwad. Internal discord brews as former president Bhai Jagtap voices concerns over candidate selection and party discipline, prompting official admonishment. The party grapples with maintaining unity amidst challenges from the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:39 IST
In the wake of its historically poor performance in the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress faces internal strife, with former city unit president Bhai Jagtap calling for the resignation of current Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad. The party's tally fell to 24 seats, down from 31 in 2017, exacerbating factional tensions.

Jagtap has faced disciplinary action after publicly criticizing Gaikwad and questioning the candidate selection process. Meanwhile, the Congress issued a show-cause notice to Jagtap for his remarks, highlighting a breach of party discipline by airing grievances in public.

Amidst allegations of election misconduct by the ruling BJP, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant maintained that, despite setbacks, the party remains committed to strengthening its organizational structure. Claims of unethical political practices persist, complicating the Congress's efforts to regain ground.

