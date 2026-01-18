Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Slams BJP's CBI Probe Demand Over Ballari Unrest

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed BJP's demand for a CBI probe into Ballari violence, labeling it politically motivated. He criticized BJP's tenure for not involving CBI in cases. Siddaramaiah defended Congress policies and vowed not to shield corrupt officials, dismissing BJP's agitation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 18-01-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 14:29 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rebuffed the BJP's demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ballari violence, calling it a politically motivated move lacking in credibility. He challenged the BJP's moral standing on the issue, given its history with CBI cases.

Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah mentioned that during his previous term, several cases were referred to the CBI, highlighting the stark contrast with the BJP's approach while in power. He asserted that the opposition party's current demands were driven by political gains rather than justice.

The Chief Minister also touched upon various issues, including Congress's commitment to democratic values and plans to address key legislative matters, such as reinforcing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Siddaramaiah assured the public that his government would combat corruption, addressing recent controversies involving bribery allegations.

