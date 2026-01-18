Siddaramaiah Slams BJP's CBI Probe Demand Over Ballari Unrest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rebuffed the BJP's demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Ballari violence, calling it a politically motivated move lacking in credibility. He challenged the BJP's moral standing on the issue, given its history with CBI cases.

Speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah mentioned that during his previous term, several cases were referred to the CBI, highlighting the stark contrast with the BJP's approach while in power. He asserted that the opposition party's current demands were driven by political gains rather than justice.

The Chief Minister also touched upon various issues, including Congress's commitment to democratic values and plans to address key legislative matters, such as reinforcing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Siddaramaiah assured the public that his government would combat corruption, addressing recent controversies involving bribery allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)