Nail-Biting Victory: Shiv Sena Clinches Ward by One Vote

In a tightly contested election in Ward 1A of Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate edged out a BJP contender by a single vote. Vyankat Dahale of Shiv Sena won 4312 votes, narrowly surpassing BJP's Prasad Nagare with 4311 votes. This victory highlights the critical importance of every vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Shiv Sena (UBT) secured a victory in Ward 1A of Parbhani Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra, by the slimmest of margins—just one vote. Vyankat Dahale clinched the win with 4312 ballots in his favor, narrowly edging out his BJP rival Prasad Nagare, who garnered 4311 votes.

The nail-biting result serves as a testament to the oft-cited electoral maxim that every vote counts. In this particular ward, the Shiv Sena candidate Mohan Sonawane also made a showing with 1363 votes, while 113 voters opted for the NOTA (None Of The Above) choice.

Parbhani stands out in Marathwada as the only municipality where Shiv Sena (UBT) surpassed BJP, capturing 25 seats compared to the latter's 12. This local victory contrasts with BJP's overall strong performance statewide, securing 1,425 seats out of 2,869 across Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

