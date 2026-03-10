Europe Voices Concerns Over U.S.-Israeli Conflict with Iran

In a recent statement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the escalating tensions caused by the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, emphasizing Europe's mounting concerns. Merz called attention to the absence of a cohesive exit strategy, describing the situation as a 'dangerous escalation.'

Merz's remarks followed U.S. President Donald Trump's assurances that the conflict could end soon, although Trump noted the possibility of increasing attacks if Iran continued to interfere with the Strait of Hormuz. Merz acknowledged alignment on several goals of the U.S. and Israeli operations but criticized the lack of a comprehensive plan, especially after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed.

Addressing a press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Merz stressed that Germany opposes endless warfare and the potential breakdown of Iran's territorial integrity and economic stability. The remarks underscored concerns about the global impact of an unstable region, including the risks to world oil markets, security, and migration patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)