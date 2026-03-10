Europe's Nuclear Energy Shift: A Strategic Mistake?
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen criticized Europe's reduction in nuclear energy as a strategic mistake. With reliance on expensive fossil fuel imports, she advocates increasing private investments in nuclear technology. Meanwhile, European countries remain divided on their approach to nuclear power.
Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, declared Europe's reduction in the nuclear energy sector a 'strategic mistake' during a speech in Paris. Amidst soaring energy costs due to geopolitical tensions, von der Leyen argued that relying on costly fossil fuel imports places Europe at a disadvantage.
Highlighting the EU's move away from nuclear power, driven in part by Germany's political decision post-Fukushima disaster, von der Leyen emphasized nuclear energy as a reliable, low-emission source. She announced a 200-million-euro guarantee from the EU to bolster private investments in nuclear technology, reflecting a shift in acceptance of nuclear solutions.
While countries like Denmark and the Netherlands reconsider their stance, others like Austria and Luxembourg stand firm against nuclear. However, France, a major nuclear energy supporter, advocates for diversifying uranium supply and standardizing reactor designs, actions beneficial to its energy sector.
