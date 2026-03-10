Left Menu

Europe's Nuclear Energy Shift: A Strategic Mistake?

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen criticized Europe's reduction in nuclear energy as a strategic mistake. With reliance on expensive fossil fuel imports, she advocates increasing private investments in nuclear technology. Meanwhile, European countries remain divided on their approach to nuclear power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:08 IST
Europe's Nuclear Energy Shift: A Strategic Mistake?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, declared Europe's reduction in the nuclear energy sector a 'strategic mistake' during a speech in Paris. Amidst soaring energy costs due to geopolitical tensions, von der Leyen argued that relying on costly fossil fuel imports places Europe at a disadvantage.

Highlighting the EU's move away from nuclear power, driven in part by Germany's political decision post-Fukushima disaster, von der Leyen emphasized nuclear energy as a reliable, low-emission source. She announced a 200-million-euro guarantee from the EU to bolster private investments in nuclear technology, reflecting a shift in acceptance of nuclear solutions.

While countries like Denmark and the Netherlands reconsider their stance, others like Austria and Luxembourg stand firm against nuclear. However, France, a major nuclear energy supporter, advocates for diversifying uranium supply and standardizing reactor designs, actions beneficial to its energy sector.

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026