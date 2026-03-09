Middle East Conflict Puts Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative on Hold

Middle East peace talks, initiated under President Trump's administration, are currently paused following a new wave of conflict. Attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran have sparked a broader regional war, delaying disarmament discussions vital for Trump's Gaza peace plan, according to insiders.

The halt in negotiations poses a severe threat to Trump's ambitious Middle East strategy, a significant foreign policy goal recently supported by substantial financial pledges from Gulf Arab states. Iran's expanding influence has complicated the situation, causing stakeholders to reconsider their commitments amid worsening hostilities.

Despite the current lull, the Board of Peace mission argues that the ongoing conflict might expedite the resolution of disarmament issues by diminishing Iran's support for Hamas. However, as tensions continue, only sustained engagement from the Trump administration seems likely to keep the Gaza initiative from derailing entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)