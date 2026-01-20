Carney's Bold Trade Shift: Canada Beckons China Amid U.S. Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is breaking ground with a new trade deal with China, stepping away from traditional U.S. economic ties. This strategic move aims to diversify Canada's trade and position it as a global leader amid President Trump's disruptive tariffs.

Carney's plan comes at a crucial time as Trump's aggressive foreign policies have spurred nations like Canada to seek fresh alliances. With his recent visits to China, Qatar, and soon India, Carney's trade mission underscores the urgency of diversifying as 70% of Canada's trade is with the U.S.

While the European Union adjusts its own trade strategies, Canada faces the challenge of balancing new relationships with existing dependencies. Experts warn against hasty integration with China, yet Carney is pushing ahead, determined to forge ties and reduce the U.S. trade stranglehold.

(With inputs from agencies.)