Trump Discusses Greenland's Strategic Importance with NATO's Mark Rutte
President Donald Trump discussed Greenland's significance with NATO's Mark Rutte over a call. He announced a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, emphasizing Greenland's importance for global security and hinting at potential U.S. acquisition talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 11:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a 'very good' phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding the strategic importance of Greenland. The discussion underscored Greenland's significance for national and global security.
In addition to the phone call, Trump has decided to convene a meeting with various parties during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. However, he refrained from naming these parties.
Trump's emphasis on Greenland stems from his belief that the United States should consider acquiring the territory, given current concerns about Denmark's ability to adequately protect it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
