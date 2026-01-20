Left Menu

Davos to Paris: Macron Invites Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron invited U.S. President Donald Trump to a meeting and dinner in Paris after Davos. The invitation was outlined in screenshots of messages shared by Trump on Truth Social. Trump's reaction to the invitation remains unknown as the White House has not commented.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting and dinner in Paris following the Davos economic summit.

This invitation, outlined in screenshots of messages between the two leaders, was posted by Trump on Truth Social.

The White House has yet to respond to inquiries about Trump's acceptance or any further details.

