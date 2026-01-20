Trump Criticizes UK Over Diego Garcia Sovereignty Plan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval on Tuesday regarding the United Kingdom's decision to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia to Mauritius, calling it an 'act of total weakness.'

The island hosts a crucial U.S.-UK air base in the Indian Ocean, and while a deal allows Britain to maintain control of the air base under a lease, Trump questioned the strategic wisdom amidst growing influences from China and Russia.

The UK government has yet to comment on Trump's statements, but the arrangement with Mauritius was deferred when Trump took office, allowing the new administration time to evaluate. By February, Trump suggested possible support for the deal.

