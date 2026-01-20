Left Menu

Trump Criticizes UK Over Diego Garcia Sovereignty Plan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the UK's decision to cede Diego Garcia's sovereignty to Mauritius, labeling it a national security weakness. Despite an agreement to retain control of the military base, Trump expressed concerns over China and Russia's potential strategic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:01 IST
Trump Criticizes UK Over Diego Garcia Sovereignty Plan
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disapproval on Tuesday regarding the United Kingdom's decision to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia to Mauritius, calling it an 'act of total weakness.'

The island hosts a crucial U.S.-UK air base in the Indian Ocean, and while a deal allows Britain to maintain control of the air base under a lease, Trump questioned the strategic wisdom amidst growing influences from China and Russia.

The UK government has yet to comment on Trump's statements, but the arrangement with Mauritius was deferred when Trump took office, allowing the new administration time to evaluate. By February, Trump suggested possible support for the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

Protests Erupt Over Minister's Remarks on Colonel

 India
2
Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

Iran's Digital Despair: The Cost of Connectivity Loss

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan to Lead India’s T20 World Cup Charge Against New Zealand

 India
4
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd: Surging Profits in the Digital Marketplace

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026