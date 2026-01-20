Left Menu

Kerala Criticizes Union Government's Fiscal Policies Amid Budget Session

The Kerala Assembly's budget session highlights the state's financial challenges, accusing the Union government of policies undermining fiscal federalism. Key grievances include delayed tax devolution, altered borrowing limits, and decreased central contributions. Despite financial strain, Kerala remains committed to investments in welfare, infrastructure, and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:04 IST
The Kerala Assembly's budget session commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addressing the financial strains the state faces due to the Union government's policies. Highlighting key concerns, the policy address criticized reduced funding, interference in state domains, and excessive centralization.

Keralas social achievements, despite being notable, are overshadowed by fiscal stress attributed to adverse actions by the Union government, including significant cuts in expected funds and pending payments from central schemes. These constraints have created immense pressure on the state's fiscal stability, affecting sectors like health and education.

Governor Arlekar emphasized Kerala's resilience, pointing to ongoing welfare and infrastructure efforts despite the financial burden. The state continues to promote initiatives in agriculture, public investment, and economic expansion, maintaining an average growth rate of 12% annually over the past decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

