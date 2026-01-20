Kerala Criticizes Union Government's Fiscal Policies Amid Budget Session

The Kerala Assembly's budget session commenced with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addressing the financial strains the state faces due to the Union government's policies. Highlighting key concerns, the policy address criticized reduced funding, interference in state domains, and excessive centralization.

Keralas social achievements, despite being notable, are overshadowed by fiscal stress attributed to adverse actions by the Union government, including significant cuts in expected funds and pending payments from central schemes. These constraints have created immense pressure on the state's fiscal stability, affecting sectors like health and education.

Governor Arlekar emphasized Kerala's resilience, pointing to ongoing welfare and infrastructure efforts despite the financial burden. The state continues to promote initiatives in agriculture, public investment, and economic expansion, maintaining an average growth rate of 12% annually over the past decade.

