Nitin Nabin's Leadership: Ushering BJP into a New Era

Under Nitin Nabin's leadership as the new BJP president, the party aims to become an 'invincible force' in India. His organizational acumen and youthful vigor are expected to energize the party, carrying forward the vision of a developed nation. Leaders and supporters express optimism and pride in his appointment.

Updated: 20-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:28 IST
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

Nitin Nabin has been appointed the new president of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a pivotal moment for the party. His leadership is seen as a fresh wave of energy and direction as he takes over from J P Nadda.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed high hopes for Nabin's tenure, calling it an opportunity for the BJP to evolve into an 'invincible force.' His remarks reflect widespread optimism about Nabin's organizational experience and connection with party workers.

Additional comments from Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma emphasize the democratic nature of Nabin's rise and the transformative potential of his leadership, particularly among the youth. The BJP gears up to reinforce its vision of national progress and development under his guidance.

