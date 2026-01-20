In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that Greenland should not be considered a 'natural part' of Denmark. These comments come amidst heightened tension over the island's status, as former colonial territories increasingly become focal points of international discourse.

Amid this backdrop, U.S President Donald Trump has voiced his interest in establishing full American control over Greenland, citing national security concerns. This move has strained relations with European allies, leading to the announcement of tariffs on imports from countries opposing the U.S. ambition.

Russia, while dismissing any intentions to control Greenland, is amused by the growing rift between the U.S. and Europe over the matter. Meanwhile, European nations are set to deliberate potential countermeasures against the tariffs at a forthcoming emergency summit in Brussels.

