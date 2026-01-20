Russian Retaliatory Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Targets

Russian forces have launched a significant overnight offensive targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complexes, energy facilities, and transportation infrastructure. The attack, reported by the defense ministry on Tuesday, was described as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian non-military sites.

The defense ministry's statement emphasized the focus on specific targets, including factories producing long-range drones and storage locations for ammunition. It's a stark escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

This coordinated assault highlights the intensifying military exchanges and the growing complexities of the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

