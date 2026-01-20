Left Menu

Russian Retaliatory Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Targets

Russian forces launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukrainian military-industrial, energy, and transport sectors, as stated by the defense ministry on Tuesday. This was a retaliatory move following Ukrainian strikes on Russian non-military targets, impacting factories for drones and ammunition storage facilities.

Russian forces have launched a significant overnight offensive targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complexes, energy facilities, and transportation infrastructure. The attack, reported by the defense ministry on Tuesday, was described as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian non-military sites.

The defense ministry's statement emphasized the focus on specific targets, including factories producing long-range drones and storage locations for ammunition. It's a stark escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

This coordinated assault highlights the intensifying military exchanges and the growing complexities of the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

