Outrage Over Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

The U.N. rights chief expressed outrage over Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities, highlighting the cruel impact on civilians who have lost heating amidst freezing temperatures. The attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure, are deemed violations of warfare rules, particularly affecting vulnerable populations like children and the elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:50 IST
In a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, the United Nations rights chief condemned what he termed as 'cruel' Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. The assaults have resulted in heating being cut off for hundreds of thousands, sparking international outrage.

Volker Turk, the rights chief, emphasized that civilians are most affected by these attacks, which he labeled as a breach of warfare rules. "They must stop," Turk asserted in a briefing in Geneva.

As temperatures in Ukraine plummet below freezing, Turk expressed grave concerns for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, who face severe risks from the loss of heating supplies.

