Zelenskiy's Kyiv Stand: Amid Russian Strikes and Davos Speculation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is choosing to remain in Kyiv following extensive Russian strikes overnight. For now, rumors of attending the World Economic Forum in Davos are on hold, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid's statement on X on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy's possible visit to the World Economic Forum hinges on the prospect of a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting aims to finalize a 'prosperity deal,' as disclosed by an unnamed Ukrainian official.

Reuters has yet to independently verify these developments. Meanwhile, the scale of the Russian offensive is stark, with reports indicating over 300 drone attacks alongside a significant number of ballistic and cruise missile launches.

