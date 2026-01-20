UN Secretary-General Cancels Davos Appearance Due to Health
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has canceled his scheduled appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, citing health reasons. A UN spokesperson confirmed that Guterres, who was set to deliver a special address, is suffering from a bad cold and will not attend the meeting.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not be attending the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, as initially planned. The announcement was made by UN spokesperson Rolando Gomez on Tuesday.
Gomez explained that Guterres had to cancel his scheduled participation and special address due to a bad cold. The Secretary-General was expected to be a key speaker at the prestigious event.
The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos is a significant global event that gathers leaders from various sectors to discuss pressing international issues. Guterres' absence highlights the importance of prioritizing health, even in the face of critical global discussions.
