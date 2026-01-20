Left Menu

The Political Struggle of Uganda's Kizza Besigye: Health, Detention, and Democracy

Opposition figure Kizza Besigye's health is reportedly deteriorating while in detention on politically motivated treason charges in Uganda. The People's Front for Freedom demands access to Besigye by his doctors. This situation raises concerns about democracy under President Museveni, who remains in control after decades in power.

Kampala | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:49 IST
Kizza Besigye
  • Uganda

Kizza Besigye, a prominent Ugandan opposition leader, faces critical health issues while in detention, according to his party. The People's Front for Freedom reports that Besigye's condition has worsened, prompting demands for medical access. Ugandan authorities deny his health decline, insisting it was just a routine checkup.

The political tension follows the contentious re-election of President Yoweri Museveni, who has held power since 1986. Besigye, who maintains the charges against him are politically motivated, has long criticized Museveni's authoritarian rule. The election, marked by internet shutdowns and voting irregularities, revealed deep concerns over Uganda's democracy.

Besigye's detention emphasizes the challenges facing Uganda's opposition amid speculation about Museveni's succession. With no clear successor within the ruling party, Uganda faces uncertain political transitions. Museveni's administration has faced accusations of suppressing opposition and rewriting constitutional rules to maintain power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

