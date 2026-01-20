Trump's Tariff Tantrum: A French Wine War Looms

In a move that has shocked international observers, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with France by threatening hefty tariffs on its wine and champagne exports. The dispute, rooted in a disagreement over Greenland policy, has further strained transatlantic relations.

The discord began when Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, prompting backlash from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron has been particularly vocal, supporting Denmark and advocating for a united European response. The dispute over Greenland has soured relations, with both sides engaging in heated exchanges.

Amid these tensions, Trump took to Truth Social, publishing private correspondence with Macron, adding fuel to the diplomatic fire. As Macron and EU leaders call for an emergency summit, the fallout threatens to impact the NATO alliance and economic ties between Europe and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)