Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tantrum: A French Wine War Looms

Tensions rise as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens high tariffs on French wine amid disputes over Greenland. French President Emmanuel Macron resists, backing Denmark and urging strong EU responses. Trump, displeased with France's stance, shares private messages with Macron online, escalating the diplomatic rift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:22 IST
Trump's Tariff Tantrum: A French Wine War Looms
Donald Trump

In a move that has shocked international observers, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with France by threatening hefty tariffs on its wine and champagne exports. The dispute, rooted in a disagreement over Greenland policy, has further strained transatlantic relations.

The discord began when Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, prompting backlash from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron has been particularly vocal, supporting Denmark and advocating for a united European response. The dispute over Greenland has soured relations, with both sides engaging in heated exchanges.

Amid these tensions, Trump took to Truth Social, publishing private correspondence with Macron, adding fuel to the diplomatic fire. As Macron and EU leaders call for an emergency summit, the fallout threatens to impact the NATO alliance and economic ties between Europe and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

Delhi Court Acquits Man in Attempted Murder Case Due to Lack of Evidence

 India
2
India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

India's Elevator Industry Advocates for 'One Nation, One Lift Law'

 India
3
Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

Trade Tensions Send Markets Into a Downward Spiral

 Global
4
Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

Sleeper Bus Tragedy: 16 Injured in Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026