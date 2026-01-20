Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Showdown: Governor's Speech Sparks Controversy

Controversy erupted in the Kerala Assembly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of not fully reading the Cabinet-approved policy address. The omissions included criticisms of the BJP-led Centre's fiscal policies. Vijayan urged the Speaker to recognize the original address, excluding the Governor's changes.

On Tuesday, the Kerala Assembly was engulfed in controversy as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of not delivering the state Cabinet-approved policy address in full.

Omitted sections critiqued the BJP-run Centre's fiscal policy and highlighted pending Bills. The Chief Minister reported these omissions to the House.

Vijayan insisted the original address be acknowledged officially, while Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed that traditional procedures exclude the Governor's alterations.

