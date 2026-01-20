Kerala Assembly Showdown: Governor's Speech Sparks Controversy

On Tuesday, the Kerala Assembly was engulfed in controversy as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of not delivering the state Cabinet-approved policy address in full.

Omitted sections critiqued the BJP-run Centre's fiscal policy and highlighted pending Bills. The Chief Minister reported these omissions to the House.

Vijayan insisted the original address be acknowledged officially, while Speaker A N Shamseer confirmed that traditional procedures exclude the Governor's alterations.

(With inputs from agencies.)