Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Geopolitical Tariff Tactic

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on goods from nations opposing the U.S. control of Greenland. According to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, this strategy may aim to initiate negotiations and is in line with historical U.S. practices of intertwining economic and national security tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:56 IST
President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on countries challenging U.S. interests in controlling Greenland is considered a legitimate geopolitical tactic, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

During a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos, Greer highlighted that the U.S. has historically used economic tools, including tariffs, to address national security issues.

When queried about Trump's intentions regarding negotiations over Greenland, Greer indicated that negotiation is a possibility, noting Trump's clarity in his expectations.

