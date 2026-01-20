Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Geopolitical Tariff Tactic

President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on countries challenging U.S. interests in controlling Greenland is considered a legitimate geopolitical tactic, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

During a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos, Greer highlighted that the U.S. has historically used economic tools, including tariffs, to address national security issues.

When queried about Trump's intentions regarding negotiations over Greenland, Greer indicated that negotiation is a possibility, noting Trump's clarity in his expectations.

