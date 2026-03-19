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Singer India Weaves Success with NSE Debut

Singer India, a leader in the sewing machine market, made its debut on the NSE with shares initially at Rs 74.75, closing at Rs 70.42. The additional listing, on top of its BSE presence, aims to boost market access and governance. Singer India is witnessing growth in revenue, investing in the 'Make in India' initiative, and exploring consumer appliances expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:56 IST
Singer India Weaves Success with NSE Debut
  • Country:
  • India

Singer India, a prominent name in the sewing machine sector, marked its National Stock Exchange (NSE) debut on Thursday, starting at Rs 74.75 and closing at Rs 70.42. With this listing, Singer India enhances its capital markets footprint, building on its existing Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) presence.

In a statement, Vice Chairman Rakesh Khanna emphasized the significance of this milestone, citing strong business momentum driven by growing market share, premiumisation, and product innovation. The company reported a 26.1% revenue growth in the first nine months of FY2025–26, alongside a 130% jump in profit, attributed to an improved product mix and operational efficiencies.

Aligned with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Singer India is focusing on manufacturing Zig-Zag sewing machines domestically for the first time, with necessary licenses secured. The company's growth strategy includes expanding its consumer appliances segment, particularly fans, and strengthening its digital and e-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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