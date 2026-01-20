Modi's Historic Thiruvananthapuram Visit: A New Era Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a significant visit to Thiruvananthapuram on January 23, where a grand reception, including a large-scale roadshow, is planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This visit marks his first since the BJP's historic win in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending a leftist reign of more than four decades.

Approximately 25,000 BJP workers are anticipated to converge at Putharikandam Maidan at 11 a.m. to greet Modi, according to party leaders. The Prime Minister is expected to present Thiruvananthapuram's development blueprint for 2030 to Mayor V V Rajesh, signalling a new growth era for the city. Additionally, Modi will inaugurate four newly-approved trains for the state of Kerala.

The visit, as stated by BJP state leaders, is a fulfillment of promises made during local body elections. State General Secretary S Suresh announced at a press conference that the Prime Minister will arrive in the city at 10 a.m., attend an official railway event, and later participate in the party meeting at Putharikandam Maidan. A roadshow will precede his arrival at the rally location.

(With inputs from agencies.)