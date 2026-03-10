Kerala's Political Turmoil: Allegations Test the Integrity of Leadership

Kerala's political climate is heating up after allegations surfaced against state Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, has called for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address these claims, highlighting the CM's previous stance on women's safety.

Satheesan referenced the Chief Minister's infamous 'Love you to the moon and back' teacup gesture, questioning whether Vijayan will take action in light of the serious allegations made by Ganesh Kumar's wife. The allegations accuse the minister of infidelity and claim his personal staff assaulted his wife, Bindhu Menon. Ganesh Kumar has called these allegations politically motivated.

Menon alleges she has lived separately due to the minister's relationships with other women. Despite the claims, she has decided not to proceed with legal action after Kumar apologized. This controversy casts a spotlight on women's justice and accountability in Kerala's governing bodies.

