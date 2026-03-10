Left Menu

Nurses' Strike in Kerala: A Call for Fair Wages

The ongoing nurses' strike in private hospitals across Kerala has severely impacted patient care, drawing criticism from the Kerala Private Hospitals Association which labels the strike illegal. Despite resistance, 422 hospitals have agreed to the nurses' demand for a salary increase, while the United Nurses Association advocates for continued negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The nurses of private hospitals in Kerala are on strike, leading to significant disruptions in patient care. The Kerala Private Hospitals Association (KPHA) has criticized the strike, deeming it illegal due to a lack of prior notice and stating it obstructs willing nurses from working.

Some doctors have voiced concerns over their inability to provide adequate care due to the shortfall in nursing staff. The strike's impact on medical colleges, overwhelmed with patients, is also a growing issue. Despite these challenges, the United Nurses Association (UNA) reports that 422 hospitals have agreed to raise nurses' salaries to Rs 40,000, with more hospitals expected to follow.

UNA President Jasminsha announced in a Facebook post that agreements have been made with several hospital managements, ending the agitation at those facilities. However, some hospital managements' efforts to enforce the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) via the Kerala High Court have been unsuccessful. The statewide strike, which began on Monday, continues as nurses push for fair wages and better conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

